Active COVID-19 cases in Israeli army hit record high

The number of active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among Israeli soldiers reached 1,506 on Wednesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

This is the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February 2020.

The previous record of active cases in the Israeli army was 1,430, reported on Oct. 11, 2020.

On Jan. 5, 2021, the IDF announced the cancellation of soldiers’ leaves as part of an effort to stem the recent rise in Coronavirus infections.

Such order applied to all soldiers of the combat units, training bases, and `closed’ units, where soldiers stay overnight.

The IDF also noted that 12,339 Israeli soldiers are currently in-home quarantine.

