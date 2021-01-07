Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu and NSCDC’s Scorecard

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, is presently an institution in a league of its own years since its emergence as one of the paramilitary institutions in Nigeria.

The NSCDC has attained series of milestones in recent times as one of the leading paramilitary institutions in the country.

However, these were made possible with the relentless effort of the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, who has been at the helms of affairs in ensuring a smooth running of the security agency.

It is important to note that, the NSCDC, before its establishment in 2003 operated as a voluntary organization established in 1967, then as Lagos Civil Defence Committee to protect the then Federal Capital Territory of Lagos and assist victims of the civil war at the time.

Interestingly, up on till now, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp has continued to embark on reforms and training strategies, contributing to national security, while preserving and maintaining peace in the country.

Over time, the NSCDC under the helms of Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has racked up series of accomplishments, a feat which has made NSCDC to be perceives as a top dog in paramilitary affairs.

READ ALSO:

Most recently, it was announced that the NSCDC generated a whooping N800 million in revenue. This latest achievement was because of their activities in issuing applications and licenses to Private Guard Companies.

Over 250 applications were issued to prospective Private Guard Companies as 87 were licensed by the NSCDC. The NSCDC also generated Personnel Database for Private Guard Companies and, Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

Also, as one of the key players in the fight against insurgency, the Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu-led administration of the NSCDC deployed over 5,000 well-trained personnel to the north-Eastern part of Nigeria to protect IDP camps, and also help to reclaim territories annexed by the Boko-Haram sect.

Similarly, the NSCDC has carried out joint task operations with the military to curb insurgency, herdsmen attack, banditry, and a host of others.

Since the appointment of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu as NSCDC boss, a total of 300 convictions were secured. At the moment, at least 150 inmates are serving jail terms, while over 500 are awaiting trials. These convictions come as a result of their operations in the fight against criminals engaging in illegal refineries, pipeline vandalization, oil theft and other illegal activities in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu-led administration also signed an MoU with the Nigerian Communication Commission in a bid to enhance telecom facilities, and to alsl upgrade security-telecom infrastructure. Following the signing of the MoU, the Commandant General ordered the deployment of Corps to all 774 local government of the country, thereby providing adequate security for NCC facilities like the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC).

The NSCDC boss Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu also place a great premium on the welfare of the Corps.

He has the perception that “The ability of the Corps to handle its mandate can be likened to the existence of well trained and highly motivated workforce”.

Particularly, the NSCDC under Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has initiated a significant number of workshops, seminars, intensive training, and development programs both home and abroad. As a result, over 40,000 personnel has benefited from these developmental reforms.

Prompt payment of salaries and allowances as become a norm since the emergence of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. Provision of new kits, insurance against accident, death, and other disability during the course of duty has been a top priority.

Additionally, the activities of the Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu NSCDC led administration has not gone unnoticed as he was recently enlisted among the 20 people to be honored by the United Nations at the United Nations Public Service Awards in New York.

The NSCDC boss also bagged an award in Geneva at the Knight of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) Award for his contribution to civil defence earning him a nomination as the Knight of the International Order of Civil Defence. The ICDO award was for his efforts in creating the Agro-Rangers initiative which over 3,000 personnel were trained to protect farmers and their investments from reoccurring criminal attacks.

Likewise, the Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu led administration at NSCDC has embarked on numerous capital projects. Some of the projects have already been completed.

The completion of six units of a three-bedroom apartment in Sauka, Abuja. Construction of an administrative complex with inbuilt cells and armory in Ebonyi command, Abakaliki; completion of an administrative complex with inbuilt cells and armory in Ogun State, and Niger State, respectively.

Amongst others were the completion of 13 number new NSCDC Commands offices complexes Nationwide.

These and many more are some of the progressive reforms of C.G Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

Thus, it is evident that since the appointment of C.G Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, the NSCDC has been magnanimous in carrying out reforms, activities, and responsibilities in ensuring the NSCDC upholds its mission in maintaining national security, protect lives and ensure a civilized approach within the civil populace and workforce.

At the age of 58 and with many more years to reach the milestone of 35 years in public service of the Nation,it is evident that a renewal of his tenure as CG NSCDC will enable him to consolidate the aforementioned achievements for the benefit of the Corps and the volatility of the security situation in the country.

If given the chance to continue in office as it was with the erstwhile CG that spent 10 years in service at the Corps,then Nigerians can be rest assured that his magnanimity and tenacity in the aspect of ensuring that the mandate bestowed upon the Corps by the Act establishing thus will be systematically executed in due course and satisfactorily.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: