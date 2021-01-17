Abducted Rivers Poly lecturer regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The kidnapped lecturer of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Ken-Poly, Bori in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, James Fenwi has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Finwe, who was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at his residence in Igwurutali community, Ikwerri LGA was released Saturday.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, in Ken-Poly, Prince Psudo Nwiyo confirmed that Finwe was released unconditionally by his abductors.

Nwiyo noted that the pressure placed on the security agencies by the union paid off, commending Governor Nyesom Wike and the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan for their efforts.

He said: “I had to put a lot of pressure on the police, especially the Officer in charge of kidnapping who assured me that in no distance time he was going to be released and I was very happy to hear that my colleague has been released.

“I want to thank the Rivers State Government for the pressure that they put on the security agencies. And the Commissioner of Police, especially the O.C Kidnapping who kept to his words to ensure that his men work assiduously to ensure the release of Mr. James Finwe.”

Nwiyo revealed that the kidnappers had demanded an undisclosed sum of money for ransom, stressing that the victim was released unconditionally.

He said: “The kind of money that kidnappers are looking for, I don’t think there is any lecturer that has such kind of money. We are civil servants.

“I want to advice those that are still in the business of kidnapping, that crime is no longer lucrative because the commissioner of police and the Governor of the State has vowed to fight criminality to a standstill.

Vanguard News Nigeria

