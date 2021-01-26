AAUA accident has again exposed govt failure — NANS

Kindly Share This Story:

Over 20 persons died in the crash — NAOSS

Dayo Johnson – Akure

​The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that the auto crash that claimed the lives of students and traders in Akungba Akoko, Ondo state has again exposed the failure of the government.

This is coming as the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) claimed that over twenty people were confirmed dead in the last Saturday accident.

Recall that an articulated truck which had a brake failure, rammed into some business centres, shops, and building near the Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba, killing, maiming, and destroying properties.

The state police command however confirmed eight persons including three siblings, a pregnant woman, and an ex- SUG president of the institution.

Authorities of the institution are yet to come out with the actual number of casualties.

Meanwhile, the Zone D (South West) of the student body in a statement by its coordinator, Kowe Odunayo Amos, and Public Relation Officer, Kazeem Olalekan Israel wondered why the security and welfare of the people which are the core responsibilities of government are being unattended to.

“We have once again being justified that government at all level in the country has failed in all ramifications most especially in relation to the provision of Section 14(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provides that “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary responsibility of every government” with the accident which claimed the lives of tens of students at Akungba-Akoko yesterday.”

NANS also expressed dismay that the owner of the ill-fated truck had been silent on the matter.

“And, with the deafening silence of the company whose truck claimed the lives of students with the reckless driving of their driver, we cannot but say that there is scant regard for human lives on their part.

“It is important to state that, aside the fact that the accident could have been avoided if not for the reckless driving of the truck driver, the condition of the road is nothing to write home about which shows governmental inefficiency, irresponsibility, and lack of responsiveness to the plights of the citizens.

“It need be properly put on record that, on that particular road, many lives have been lost to the accident as a result of its very bad condition which is not exclusive to that road alone.

“It is anti-developmental that the road has been lying in that condition for years when in the real sense, it ought to have been dualised while provision is enforced for pedestrian bridge.

They have therefore demanded that “the government should compensate the family of the deceased and take responsibility for the treatment of the injured.

“The lives of students must be prioritise with the immediate dualization of that road being facilitated by the government.

“The prosecution of the truck driver and that the construction of more hostels within the campus and implementation of mini-market within the campus

The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) led by its President, Comrade Ayoade Kikiowo said the losses were tragic as over twenty people were confirmed dead.

Kikiowo added that the visitation to the school health centre and Federal Medical Centre to see the survivors saddened the heart.

He urged the government at all levels to take immediate actions to avert the reoccurrence of such a tragic incident.

The student leader called on the federal and state governments to dualise the Akungba road as a matter of urgency.

“We want to use this opportunity to also commiserate with parents and families who have lost their loved ones. We can only hope that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“While commending the closure of the campus main gate by the school authority, he said the gesture must be ensured to last till the road is expanded and dualized.

“The State Government must also, as a stop-gap, order and enforce a re-routing for heavy-duty vehicles.

“The Ipele route, instead of the University route should serve long vehicles till the expansions and dualization of the road are achieved.

Kikiowo said “We also want to commend the State Government who has promised to foot the bills of the admitted students at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owo.

