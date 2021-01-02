2nd wave: Edo conducts 3,201 COVID-19 tests

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo government says it has so far conducted a total of 3,201 COVID-19 tests since the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic on December 1, 2020.

The State Incident Manager on COVID-19, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Wednesday.

Obi said that a total of 242 cases confirmed positive during the test.

“Since we started tracking the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in Edo from Dec. 1, 2020, we have conducted a total of 3,201 COVID-19 tests.

“These include the laboratories at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Edo Specialist Hospital, and a private health facility, Lily Hospital.

“As at Jan. 6, we have recorded 119 active COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries. We also have eight new cases reported from the PCR molecular laboratory at UBTH,” he said.

Obi said that the state government had reactivated isolation and treatment facilities across the state for the management of COVID-19 cases.

He stated that said that learning from checking the spread of the first wave of the pandemic had proved beneficial in stemming the tide of the second wave.

Obi, however, cautioned residents of the state to abide by the precautionary health and safety guidelines set by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

