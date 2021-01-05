2023: Zone presidency to S-East, Kalu, Ekweremadu, Anyim, others urge all political parties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Ahead of the 2023 elections, leaders of the southeast zone across political divides have urged all parties to choose their presidential candidates to the zone.

In a communiqué signed by Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Ike Ekweremadu, Anyim Pius Anyim, and others at the end of a bipartisan meeting at Igbere, Bende Council, Abia State; the South East leaders noted that the presidency has rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria and among various geopolitical zones with only the South East left out.

The communiqué further stated that the South East as a major geopolitical zone in Nigeria and Ndigbo, being one of the three predominant tribes in the country, must take its rightful position in national polity.

“The Presidency has rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria and among the various geopolitical zones. Thus, the South West and South-South geopolitical zones in the southern part of the country have produced the President of Nigeria in the persons of His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Hence as power is expected to rotate to the South in 2023, the leaders noted that the South East is the only zone in the South that is yet to produce a President of Nigeria in the current democratic dispensation.

“With the support of other geopolitical zones and ethnic groups, the position of Nigerian President in the 2023 general elections in all political parties should be zoned to the South East for the sake of justice, fairness, and equity. The southeast zone is united and indivisible in advancing the cause of the region and Ndigbo,” the communiqué read in part.

On the security challenges confronting Nigeria, the southeast leaders called for a change in the security architecture to curtail the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and killings across the country.

