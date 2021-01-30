2023: Youth group to collapse structure of over 15m membership for Yahaya Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

*Sets to merge with APC

Arogbonlo Israel

GYB2PYB, a Youth Support Group, has made known its plan to collapse structure following the recent development orchestrated by the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s response to the call by the group to join the 2023 presidential race.

Recall the Kogi State Governor on Friday, 29 January, 2021, said he has no answer to those urging him to vie for the 2023 presidential election at the moment. Rather,the governor asked his supporters to go out enmase to mobilize youths across the country to register for the ongoing All Progressives Congress,APC membership and revalidation exercise.

In a statement signed Saturday, by its Director-General, Amb Nihi Oladele, the group said plans are underway to merge with the All Progressive Congress, APC, as they accepted Governor Bello’s challenge to mobilise youths across the country to register with the ruling party on or before the deadline.

The statement partly read;

“Following the response of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to our call on him to contest the 2023 presidency, we as a group have accepted His Excellency’s challenge on the 29th of January 2021, to participate in mobilizing youths across the country to register with All Progressive Congress (APC); as the the Party’s revalidation and registration exercise is currently on going.

“We had with immediate effect began the collapse of our organization structure of over 15 million membership, to merge with the APC. All Zonal, and State Coordinators have been briefed accordingly, and are in game-plan with this arrangement.

“We, are therefore, further assuring His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, APC Sensitization & Mobilization Committee Chairman for Youth, Women and People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) of our readiness to deliver beyond expectations; as all hands have been put on deck to achieve this common goal.”

The Director General, therefore, urged all executives and team members to remain resolute; as the aims and objectives of the group remain sacrosanct.

