2023: My loyalty lies with Tinubu, says APC chieftain

By Gabriel Olawale

The Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC Lagos State, Enilolobo Abdullahi has declared his support for the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023 Presidency.

In a chat with the newsmen, Enilolobo distanced himself from a purported statement, saying he was backing the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola against Tinubu come 2023 presidential election, “that kite is callous, mischievous cold-hearted, an immature and mere figment of their imagination.”

According to him, the rumor was initiated by individuals who their interest lies on creating division in the party, “The story was cooked up by attackers who just want to create division in the party and destroy the good work of the loyal supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have been working earnestly on his (Asiwaju’s) ambition in the last one year”

Enilolobo said the statement came as a challenge to his loyalty to the National leader, “but I say my 100 per cent loyalty lies with Asiwaju and his 2023 agenda. In all my political sojourn, the only language I understand is the one spoken by Asiwaju. As far as I am concerned, Asiwaju cannot be wrong. On his instruction and mandate I stand. His struggle is our struggle and 2023 is a battle that will be won for Asiwaju and we will not relent until we have the mandate.

“In times like this, we know a lot will be springing up, but I want to urge every member of the party to keep up the good work until we see our own Asiwaju to the actualization of his ambition. That is the ultimate interest.” He said.

