2023: Group to buy nomination form for Yahaya Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A pro youths group, the North Central Coalition For Leadership (NCCL), has promised to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for Governor Yahaya Bello if he decides to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

National Coordinator of the group, Williams Charles, made this known while speaking to journalists on Thursday.

“We members of NCCL (and) our resolve, since our formation, is primarily to ensure that Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, a youth from North Central seek for the office of the president and emerges victorious.

“Our reason for embarking on this project is based on the gross marginalization of North Central in the Democratic leadership of this great country and the relegation of youth to the background of leadership at the presidential level.

“At a time we seem more divided than united, What Nigeria needs at the moment are security and unification. Governor Yahaya Bello has continued to prove that he has all it takes to deliver security and unify Nigeria together.

“It is for this reason that we have decided to pull resources together using crowdfunding, via our online website to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for Gov. Yahaya Bello when he presents himself to our party members; to be chosen as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election” Williams stated.

