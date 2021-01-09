2023: Amaechi Vanguard inaugurates Yobe chapter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

THE 2023 presidential aspiration of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, got a boost with the inauguration of the Yobe State chapter of Amaechi Vanguard, a non-governmental organization championing his quest, yesterday, in Nguru.

Amaechi is among a horde of southern politicians said to be pushing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 28 months time. Others include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Mr Peter Obi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Currently, a host of these politicians are locked in intense consultations, and mobilisation and have been crisscrossing the country.

Many mobilisation groups have emerged to back the aspirations of the presidential aspirants. The Amaechi Vanguard is one of them.

Amaechi Vanguard Yobe State Coordinator, Comrade Lawan Ali Yusuf, said at the inauguration event that his mandate is to coordinate the activities and programmes of the organization throughout the state.

Lawan assured that the organization will do more in terms of sensitisation of Yobeans on the achievement of Amaechi both as a two-time governor of Rivers State and as Minister of Transportation.

According to Ali, the non governmental organization will embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation for Amaechi ahead of 2023.

The inauguration was presided over by the national chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Hon. Haruna Bature who in a brief remark called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders in the state to help drum support for Amaechi’s Presidential aspiration.

In attendance were former House of Assembly members, former chairmen of local government councils and a good number of APC chieftains in the state.

