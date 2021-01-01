2021: Secret behind COVID-19’ll be exposed — Prophet Fufeyin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

Popular prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has said that secret behind the novel Corona Virus pandemic would be exposed this year.

Prophet Fufeyin disclosed this in his prophecies for the new year at Crossover Night service at Mercy City, headquarters of the ministry in Warri, Delta state.

Prophet Fufeyin, popularly called Owomowomo 1, said: “there’s confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine that is coming. There’s a big commotion about the vaccine they’re talking about.

“God wants to expose some people behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people will expose others over the vaccine.

“Everybody will know the secret behind COVID-19 this year; Corona Virus is a useless thing, people will be exposed this year.

“There’s confusion coming regarding COVID-19 and the confusion is in favour of the children of God”.

