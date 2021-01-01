Breaking News
Translate

2021: Secret behind COVID-19’ll be exposed — Prophet Fufeyin

On 11:13 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
It's time for wealthy pastors to give back to Nigerians, says Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

By Chancel Sunday

Popular prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has said that secret behind the novel Corona Virus pandemic would be exposed this year.
Prophet Fufeyin disclosed this in his prophecies for the new year at Crossover Night service at Mercy City, headquarters of the ministry in Warri, Delta state.

Also read: Covid-19: Adeboye unveils locally produced sanitizer dispensing machine

Prophet Fufeyin, popularly called Owomowomo 1, said: “there’s confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine that is coming. There’s a big commotion about the vaccine they’re talking about.
“God wants to expose some people behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people will expose others over the vaccine.
“Everybody will know the secret behind COVID-19 this year; Corona Virus is a useless thing, people will be exposed this year.
“There’s confusion coming regarding COVID-19 and the confusion is in favour of the children of God”.
Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!