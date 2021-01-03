2021: Cleric advocates interdenominational prayer for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Solomon Kayode of King of Kings Church, Ilorin has called for interdenominational prayers by Christians and Muslims in Nigeria for a better 2021.

Kayode made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

He said there was a need for cooperation between the two major religious bodies to jointly intercede for Nigeria in the New year.

“This is not the time to hate but to cooperate with one another and have a joint prayer session for the year 2021.

“There should be a special time table for the prayer session to hold.

“It is everybody’s responsibility, be you a Christian or a Muslim.

“Prayer is the key; our country needs divine healing.

“We can win the battle with maximum cooperation.’’

The cleric, however, called on Nigerians to be positive and believe in the power of prayer to turn the situation for a better Nigeria.

“Nigeria is our Jerusalem; we cannot abandon our home; we must pray for Nigeria to be great again,’’ he added.

