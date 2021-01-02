2 men bag 12 strokes of cane each for theft of mobile phones

Kindly Share This Story:

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two men; Jabir Idris,25, and Salisu Hamisu,32, be given 12 strokes of the cane each for theft of mobile phones.

Idris, a resident of Jakara Quarters, and Hamisu of Dandishe Quarters all in Kano were convicted on a two-count charge of theft and criminal misappropriation.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim, sentenced the convicts to 12 strokes of the cane after they pleaded guilty to the charges, but also begged for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, had told the court that two persons, Ismail Sharif and Bashir Yahaya jointly reported the case at the Fagge Police Division, Kano, on Jan. 4.

Soron-Dinki said that on the same date at about 4:00 p.m. Idris stole a Samsung S8 phone worth N75,000 belonging to Sharif and the sum of N1,700, while he slept in front of his shop at Kwari Market Kano.

Also, on the same date, at about 2:00 p.m, Hamisu, the second convict, went to Yahaya’s shop at Kwari Market to buy some goods, while there, he collected his phone to calculate the amount of what he bought but in the process, he ran off with his Nokia phone.

“The two phones were recovered by the police”, Soron-Dinki said, after explaining that the offences contravened sections 286 and 308 of the Penal Code.

