2 killed, 20 missing as boat capsizes – Reports

On 10:50 amIn Newsby
A motorboat sank in Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), leaving two people killed and at least 20 others missing, Congolese news portal 7sur7 reported on Wednesday.According to the report, the boat capsized overnight Wednesday en route from the province of North Kivu to South Kivu.

There is no clarity at this point as to how many people were on board. “The accident took place around 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT).

“The exact number of people on board has not yet been established, but it is certainly over 60.
Some sources say over 100. More than 40 people were rescued,” the head of a local civil council, Delphin Birimbi, told the news portal.Search and rescue operations reportedly continue. (Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

