17 persons kidnapped in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Seventeen people have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Niger state.

They were kidnapped in three different communities including Bassa/Kukoki Ward both in Shiroro local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the people were kidnapped on Saturday night in Madagwa, Wongo and Marenje Communities.

The bandits were said to have stormed the various towns in the communities and started shooting in the night and succeeded in kidnapping the helpless residents.

ALSO READ: Tension as soldiers threaten to shoot RRS officers over covered number plates in Lagos

Five of the people it was also gathered were abducted from Wongo and Marenje communities while the seven other people were abducted in Madagwa.

Confirming the incidence to journalists, the Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki described the development as very sad adding that the bandits are yet to make contacts with relatives of those abducted and their whereabouts is unknown.

Last Thursday, 20 people were also said to have been kidnapped from Duguru in Madaka Ward of Rafi local government area of the state.

They were said to be on their way to Madaka market on the fateful day before they ended up in the hands of the bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: