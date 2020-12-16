ZEBS Global offers international MBA programme for $2,500

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

AN international online educational platform, ZEBS Global, is offering international MBA programme for $2,500 with a scholarship of $1,000 for every student that registered before January 25, 2021.

According to the brochure from the institution made available to our correspondent, the programme would help meet Industry needs and afford applicants the opportunity to get an international MBA degree at affordable cost.

Other unique selling point of going for the programme are: Flexible and installment payment systems (full payment, three payments and six payments),i International reputable institution with different accreditation.

International Faculty made of European, American and Africa academics, industry giants (from Google, Siemens, Rolls Royce etc) and policy organizations (United Nations, African Technology Policy Studies Network).

Flexibility in delivery of programames combining asynchronous and synchronous models including online training, live sessions, WhatsApp Group Discussions, Instagram and Facebook Live Sessions etc.

Opportunity for overseas study and case study visits in Switzerland, London, Greece, Germany, USA and Africa case study business visits to Kenya, Zambia, Mauritius etc.

Work-based research projects that emphasizes employ ability and providing solutions to societal problems and a special focus on career growth and development of students through strategic partnership with local and international institutions and organizations.

Others are a robust scholarship programme for all students on the programme, a robust mentoring programme during and after the end of the programme.

An African Entrepreneurship Programme that supports investment into the best student and graduate innovative ideas and projects with an enterprise incubation support provided. Also the opportunity to get seed capital to start the venture.

An international business partnership programme powered by an international alumni and business partners network and a quick completion time compared to most other International Online MBAs – less than one year Going for the ZEBS Global international MBA programme has become imperative giving the fact that more than half of the over 420 million young people in Africa are either unemployed or vulnerably employed (African Development Bank, 2018) and whether this is due to lack of practical industry skills, limited university support systems, or weak government policies, not having conversations with industry players makes it even worse.

