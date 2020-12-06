Yuletide: Air Peace assures Nigerians on flights availability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline yesterday assured all passengers who are yet to secure flights for their trips during the Christmas season that the airline has the capacity to airlift them to their respective destinations.

The assurance was given by the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Toyin Olajide who said that more aircraft would be deployed to all destinations with high passenger’s demand.

According to her, the airline has made adequate preparations to effectively service all its routes during the Christmas season, especially South East and South-South destinations.

She further revealed that some aircraft ferried abroad for maintenance have started returning and would be deployed to those destinations currently underserved to ensure that it meets the travel demand of its customers.

The airline therefore urged travellers not to worry as it is yet to roll out its Christmas schedule, which would ensure that every route is effectively serviced.

Olajide said : “It has come to our notice that many of South- South and South East bound passengers are frustrated at the lack of available airline seats for their trips this Yuletide season and have become apprehensive as a result. We wish to assure them that Air Peace shall provide enough flights to accommodate all who wish to travel. We are yet to roll out our Christmas schedule as our planes have started arriving the country from maintenance checks abroad”.

“We shall be rolling out multiple flight schedules for the season from the 16th of December for the following destinations: Enugu, Owerri, Asaba, Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Benin. We assure our teeming Passengers of top-notch service and safe trips,” she said.

Recall many airlines announced that their flights have been fully booked to the Eastern and South South destinations so more aircraft are needed for travellers yet to book their flights to have the opportunity to do so.

” Air Peace, which has the highest number of operating aircraft, is poised to come to the rescue with the deployment of more airplanes,” the airline emphasised.

