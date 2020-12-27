You must be fearless in the defense of truth, Nwodo, Prof. Ogbu charge journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nniah Nwodo, and the former Economic Adviser to the president of Nigeria, Prof. Osita Ogbu, on Saturday charged journalists to be the conscience of the people through their watchdog roles in the society.

The duo who spoke at the university town of Nsukka during the Christmas get-together/presentation of certificates to patrons of Nsukka Journalists Foundation, NJF, also charged media practitioners to be fearless in the defense of truth and in ensuring the accountability of the three tiers of government.

While saying that Nigeria is on the precipice and in need of urgent reformation, Chief Nwodo, said that the situation would deteriorate if members of the fourth estate of the realm compromise in their watchdog roles.

He also said “No nation rises without the fourth estate of the realm. The media occupy an indispensable position of ensuring good governance and rule of law in any nation.

“It is painful that I cannot find the good country I grew up in as a child. Nigeria is degenerating too fast. The worst thing that can happen to a father is to enjoy a better life than his children. If you go to our secondary schools, you will weep for our children. What kind of country is this? All of us are immensely guilty for the bad state of Nigeria.

“This is a country where the votes do not count in an election. This is a country where election disputes take more than a year to resolve.

“It is a privilege to be members of journalism profession. Therefore, you must wake up to be good watchdogs. If this country fails, those of us who have been in government and the journalists should be blamed. The media should be courageous in defense of truth and in investigating cases of corruption.”

He also bemoaned food insecurity in the South East and called on governments to revitalize the moribund agricultural establishments in the zone to guarantee food sufficiency.

Also, Prof. Ogbu, while addressing the audience, enjoined the journalists to ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He also said “Journalists cannot be the conscience of the people if they keep quiet when things are going wrong. You must have the courage and needed skills to carry out your duties as journalists.

“As journalists from Nsukka extraction, you should not shy away from identifying the socio-cultural and political needs of the people.

“We have state assemblies which cannot hold the executives to any account. We have governors who determine who becomes councillors, senators, local government chairmen and the rest of them. Journalists should not look the other way while all these things are happening. You must be the real conscience of the people. We continue to produce political leaders who are not responsible to the people because they rigged themselves into office. We must develop critical minds to interrogate all these anomalies.”

Earlier in his address, the chairman of NJF, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, said the Foundation would continue to recognise, project and promote the best of Nsukka cultural zone.

He equally said that the foundation decided to partner with great sons and daughters of Nsukka in order to build beneficial linkages between the government and journalists of Nsukka extraction.

The highpoint of the event which was graced by personalities from all walks of life, including the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Dr. Pat Asadu, was the presentation of certificates to the patrons of the foundation, including Chief Nwodo, Prof Ogbu, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, Dr. Sally Adukwu.

Others who also received certificates as patrons of the foundation include Dr. Camellus Ezeugwu, Dr. Charles Enyidulu Ugwu-oju, and Gabriel Ofodile.

