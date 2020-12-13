XtDadon drops ‘look in my eyes’ single

Kindly Share This Story:

Christopher Onwuchay, popularly known as XtDadon from Enugu State, was born in November 25, 1985 in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in Navy town Ojo satellite town, Lagos. His father was a retired military officer and medical doctor (late) and his mother is a retired senior dental therapist she holds a master degree in Social Work and Management. XT is married and have a brother.

His hobbies are acting and music (he featured in a soap titled Road to Stardom in 2011). He schooled at Nigerian Navy Nursery Primary and Secondary School Ojo Lagos and holds an HND in Business Administration and Management from Institute of Management and Technology Enugu. XT later went on to study Human Resource and Management from University of Winnipeg, Canada.

A versatile musician that mixes afro beat, dancehall, hip hop and rap music into an unbeatable melody, XT recorded his first single in 2008 titled Get High featured Dekumzy. XT has 1 album titled For 4 Years features Dekumzy, 2 Bone, David, Chiwe, Achu, Loud and AU Pro; host of singles features KBD and Swissbanc. He hopes someday to feature artist like snoopdoggy, Davido, Wizkid, Burnaby, MI.

My song titled Money featuring KBD, Swissbanc was inspired by the way money controls people in a negative way, but come to think of it we as humans should have control over money, because we have the brains and not money.

My current single titled “Look In My Eyes” is inspired by the moment when XtDadon looks into the eyes of his woman, it makes me feel blessed. For instance you will realize there is a light shining in your heart, because you know the supernatural gift of life (love) comes from her eyes.”

