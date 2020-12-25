XMAS: Jesus Christ is an epitome of humility, sacrifice — Oborevwori 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday described Jesus Christ as an epitome of humility and sacrifice, urging Christians to focus and reflect more on the reason for the celebration of Christmas by embracing and emulating the virtues of Jesus Christ.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, called for total reflection on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and told Christians to work hard towards emulating the exemplary lifestyle of love and unity of Jesus Christ.

Also read:

He said: “I greet the peace-loving people of Delta State in this season of the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ. Let us continue to believe that this yuletide season will usher in good tidings as the year 2020 has remained largely challenging”.

Oborevwori appealed to well-meaning Christians to show love to the less privileged and the widows in this season, adding that; “In the spirit of the yuletide, let us give a helping hand to one another in the best way we can; we should share joy and love of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.

“We cannot run away from peaceful coexistence and therefore we should show love at all times, tolerate one another and be prepared always to make sacrifices for mankind. As we celebrate, we should be mindful of the second wave of the Covid 19. We should avoid elaborate celebrations because Covid -19 is real. We should endeavour to shun drinking and driving in the guise of celebrating Christmas so as to avoid road mishaps and perhaps fatalities”.

While wishing Christians in the State and beyond Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance, the Speaker called for more prayers to enable the government to achieve set goals and the Stronger Delta vision of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: