Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen tests positive for COVID-19

By Sola Ogundipe

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family.

According to a post on her Twitter handle @PaulineKTallen, the minister said she was asymptomatic but was advised to go for the test.

The tweet stated: “Following interaction with individuals that later showed asymptomatic signs of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.·

“This is to inform the general public that after personally undergoing a test as well as members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation for the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourselves and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time,” the minister urged.

