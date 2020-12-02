Wizkid wins BET soul train music awards for second time

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2020 “Soul Train Awards” celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show’s opening musical acts.

The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” premiered exclusively on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) on Monday November 30th with the one-hour pre-show “Soul-Coming: Countdown to the Soul Train Awards”, which was followed by the main show “2020 Soul Train Awards “Presented By BET” and the post show “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition.

The awards will repeat this week, on Thursday 03 December at 11:00 WAT, Friday 04 December at 21:00 WAT and Sunday 06 December at 12:30 WAT.

Chris Brown led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit “Go Crazy.” H.E.R. followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.

Honouring artists across 12 categories, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” also recognised Summer Walker (Album of the Year), Megan Thee Stallion (Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy (Soul Train Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.

The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black women. Brandy performed a medley of her recent hits “Say Something” and “Boderline.” Ella Mai sang her latest single “Not Another Love Song.” Lucky Daye shut the stage down with Babyface for a performance of their new collaboration “Shoulda.” Charlie Wilson performed a duet with Smokey Robinson before honouring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute.

Additional performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra and CeeLo Green. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award, Monica brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.

In addition to electrifying performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney took the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters included Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Deon Cole, Nicco Annan, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.

The full winners list for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” is below:

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.

Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”

Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.

Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

