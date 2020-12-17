Winners emerge in Jnr Achievement company competition

Kindly Share This Story:

ECONOMY

Winners have emerged in the National Company of the Year Competition (NCOY) organised by the Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN).

New Phase, Brookstone Secondary School, Rivers State, emerged the overall winner while Amazing Amazons, Government Girls Secondary School, Abaji, Abuja, emerged first runner up, and Jikoru, Alvana Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State became the second runner up.

The event which was be held virtually featured six student companies that were winners from the Virtual Company of the Year (VCOY) competition, which competed for the National Company of the Year Award sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders immediate reopening of borders

The winners will represent Nigeria against fellow JA Africa companies for the title of JA Africa Company of the Year in 2021.

As an annual event arranged for Senior Secondary School students, its mission is to inspire the students to identify problems in their community and come up with innovative solutions.

With skills like creativity, accountability, teamwork, leadership and public speaking needed to thrive in this competition, JA student companies present the results of their enterprise before a panel of independent judges. Participants must present the business achievements as a whole and each team member’s contribution. They spot out diverse societal challenges and employ business solutions to solve these challenges. The solutions proffered by these young leaders are thoughtfully designed to serve and impact other members of the society.

Speaking at the event the Director of Marketing and Innovation, Oduolayinka Osunloye, stated: “The National Company of the Year is an opportunity for us to showcase the depth of potentials that lies within our students. “We thank First Bank of Nigeria for sponsoring NCOY competition for four consecutive years and we appreciate Mastercard, Google.org and Facebook for supporting the competition.

“We, however, call on development stakeholders interested in the growth and development of young people to partner with us as we groom the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.”

Kindly Share This Story: