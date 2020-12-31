Photos: Wike, Tambuwal, other dignitaries at 90th birthday celebration of Mrs. Priscilla Mark

Kindly Share This Story:

Sir.( Esv. Chief. Barr.) Emmanuel Mark JP & Family held a thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th Birthday of their Matriarch, Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Queen Mark. Amongst others in attendance were the State Governors of Rivers State and Sokoto State, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike, and H.E. Governor Aminu Tambuwal respectively. As part of the event was the dedication of The Chapel of Beersheba built and furnished by Chief (Esv.) Mark Emmanuel, FNIVS which was dedicated by the Lord Bishop Rt. Rev’d Blessing Chinyere Enyindah Ph.D. JP. ( Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Anglican Communion).

See photos from the event below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

