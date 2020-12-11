Wike signs N448, 67Billion 2021 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Just eight days after presenting estimates to the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) Governor on Thursday signed into law, the state’s 2021 budget of N448,660,773,476.

The Governor, signing the budget at Government House, Port Harcourt Thursday, assured those wondering why ongoing projects in their localities were not mentioned when he presented the budget to the State Assembly that such projects were already captured as special projects and will be completed.

He said, “Many people have asked why there are no projects in their area. We could not have, in our budget speech, named all the projects. Within the budget, there are many projects and those that cannot be named, we have to put them under special projects.

“Everybody should rest assured no local government area will be left out as long as the implementation of this budget is concerned. What is important is we will do all we can to make sure this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure we are supposed to provide for our people.”

“Today, when we went for the 26th meeting of National Council on Works. Senator Adamu Aliero said he wants to tell other states to emulate what’s going on in Rivers state.

“He said as they were so satisfied with what they have seen and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works said he does not want to talk about the development in the state so that I will not play politics with it. People are seeing the good works we are doing.”

The governor commended members of the State Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill into law, telling the lawmakers, “It is not easy to pass these bills in such a short time. If you’re not interested in the development of the state it will not have been possible.

“We have always said it is not only for the Executive to see that the state moves forward, it is also for the Legislature and Judiciary. We are lucky that our in-state that the arms of government are working very closely, and doing their own work.

“People should talk about how Rivers will move forward. I’ve told anybody to challenge us and tell me one local government where there is no state government project. Let us work together and you’ll see our state will be a different state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

