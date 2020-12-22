Wike challenges APC governors on projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has challenged Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to showcase development projects they have delivered to their various states to prove that they mean well for the people.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Assistant to Governor Wike on the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street, and Amaji Street in New GRA Phase 2, which was performed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Wike said only PDP governors were giving attention to developing and delivering infrastructural projects in their various states, claiming that development was happening only in PDP controlled states.

“Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I did commission not less than three road projects.

“They received us very well and I did say to him that the people of Rivers State will also like him to come and also commission projects in the state. So that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.

“We challenge the ruling party to tell their states to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them.

“One of the reasons why I invited the Governor of Benue State here is to let people know that there are people who are committed to the growth and development of this country. There are people who will never be intimidated because of their views. There are people who stand against injustice in this country.”

However, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, expressed regrets that Nigeria has since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness exist, stating that until those virtues were embraced nationally, every citizen would remain in bondage.

Ortom also bemoaned the failing security architecture in the nation, adding that the worsening economic situation triggered the ENDSARS protest.

He said: “Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth’s restiveness agitation called EndSars Protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP for any other party or even the ruling party.

“As of today, the ruling party has not given us equity, fairness, and justice. That is why we are having problems in this country.

“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible.”

