Why I came up with Crediometer- George

By Gabriel Olawale

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crediometer, Mr. Adewumi George has disclosed that the creation of the platform, Crediometer was borne out of the foresee ability of boundless credit transactions.

George, who is a graduate of Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University and Federal University of Technology, Akure, made this disclosure known to newsmen at a briefing held recently in Lagos.

He said that there was foresight of unhindering access to financial services to be compared to the traditional mode of carrying out credit activities.

The Founder added that there would be no request for collateral or guarantor for loans and other credit facility except for character and competence.

He said that his love for finance and technology was not out of place while growing with experts in the finance area.

“We see a future where every human being would have access to financial services and be able to provide financial services to his(er) families and the society.

“We see a future where every human being would have access to credit, not be the numbers of collateral or guarantor rather by the content of their character and competence

“My love for finance and Technology could be traced down to growing up with financial experts and my interest in technology” He said.

While speaking on the company’s target, he said that the growing businesses are the background of the economy taking good care of this sector will definitely impact the growth of the country positively.

Adewumi stated that the Platform has over 6000 users and an average of 1000 daily users, while expressing optimism to be Crediometer agents or banking outlets in every street in Nigeria in the next three years.

