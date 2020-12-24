Why Ganduje dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano -Sen Kwankwaso

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

FORMER governor of Kano State,Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Muhammad Sunusi II,as Emir of Kano because of the former “emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the state.”

This was as he denied insinuation that he installed the former CBN governor on the throne to spite former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The politician, in a statement through his Principal Private Secretary,Muhammad Inuwa Ali, particularly said that one major reason the government moved against the ex-CBN boss was that: “For instance, during the Kaduna State Economic Summit, the Emir expressed his professional and unbiased opinion on the plan of Ganduje to collect $1.8 billion loans from China.”

Kwankwaso was reacting to a statement credited to his predecessor during his keynote address at the launch of a book by the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, a fortnight ago in Abuja.

He said: “Let me also put it on record that Emir Sanusi II was abducted and illegally dethroned by Gov. Ganduje and his cohorts because of the Emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the State.

“For instance, during the Kaduna State Economic Summit the Emir expressed his professional and unbiased opinion on the plan of Ganduje to collect $1.8 billion in loans from China as follows:

“We have governors; they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on debts.”

“China will lend you $1.8billion to build light rail. This light rail will be done by rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. Labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.

“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”

Senator Kwankwaso added: “Everyone knows that Gov. Ganduje’s desperation to obtain the $1.8 billion loan and the former Emir’s criticism of the loan is what fuelled the illegal removal of Emir Sanusi II; it had nothing to do with former President Jonathan.

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Gov. Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people.”

Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, congratulated former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan over the publication, describing it as “yet another book that chronicles his eventful and successful public career as deputy governor, governor, vice president, and president.”

” Literature of this nature is direly needed in our country not only to clear misconceptions and share experiences but also to satiate the appetite of the young emerging leaders that will eventually take up the mantle of leadership in our country. I, therefore, congratulate the authors for a good job,” he said.

Speaking further, Kwankwaso said contrary to Ganduje’s claim, he widely consulted before arriving at the choice of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano to succeed Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Hear him: “To set the records straight, the appointment and coronation of Emir of Kano is a consultative process that is guided by law and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as the then Governor of Kano state knows the type of people to consult when it comes to such critical issues that border on life-long appointments like the successor of the late revered Emir Ado Bayero.

“Sen Kwankwaso was looking for a progressive emir that will succeed the late emir and certainly everyone that knows Gov. Ganduje will attest that he is not progressive and hence that was why Sen. Kwankwaso deliberately refused to consult him on the choice of Muhammad Sunusi II as new Emir.

“Being a leader with foresight Sen. Kwankwaso is of the view that whenever an opportunity presents itself to a leader to make a decision that will be a lifelong appointment one must not make such a decision on personal sentiments because these sentiments might change and then what happens to such a decision?

” Therefore, the choice of Muhammad Sunusi II was made among other contestants because he is the most knowledgeable in both Islamic and western education, he is the most experienced and enjoys a tremendous amount of support and goodwill from the kingmakers, the emirate council and indeed the good people of Kano state; this was what informed his appointment.’

He recalled that “In fact, one of the glowing tributes paid to the selection and appointment of Emir Sanusi II was made by the then Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Ganduje who on Friday 13th June 2014 had this to say on a live program on Channels Television and Freedom Radio:

“Sanusi was the best among the candidates to be appointed as Emir of Kano. His wealth of experience as one of the best economist in the world and his trustworthiness is always his weapon. Remember how he exposed how billion dollars were stolen by some person under President Jonathan administration

“I congratulate His Excellency, Rabiu Kwankwaso for choosing the right person at a time Kano and Nigeria need people like Sanusi Lamido Sanusi at this position.”

Going further, Kwankwaso said: “It is therefore beyond hypocrisy for Gov. Ganduje to stand on a podium and publicly contradict himself because of sheer opportunism and malice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

