White House communications director resigns

White House communication director Alyssa Farah announced her resignation Thursday,.

“After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities,” wrote Farah, who had also served as spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and at the Pentagon before her current position.

“I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure,” she said, without mentioning Trump, whose term ends January 20.

Farah has mostly laid low since the November 3 election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump.

But Trump has refused to concede, touting conspiracy theories and claims of fraud to explain his loss.

Farah’s attitude stands in contrast with that of White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, who has amplified her boss’s claims of fraud and a rigged election.

