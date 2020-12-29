We’re not meant to beg for devt projects, Rivers community laments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Egbema

Indigenes of Aggah community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for speedy development of their community by oil companies operating in their domain.

The natives who converged on the community town hall to thank God that none of their folks died or contracted the dreaded coronavirus during the outgoing year however declared that as an oil-producing community they ought not to go cap in hand begging for development projects due to the sacrifice they have made over the years following the exploration and exploitation of crude oil in their domain by the Nigerian state.

They were led at the Thanksgiving event last Friday by the clergies from the community to appreciate God’s mercies on their community.

Not meant to beg for development

ALSO READ: Chairman Shiroro LGA in Niger impeached for alleged fraud

Speaking at the event, the Leader of Egbema Voice of Freedom, an influential youth organisation in the area, Pastor Evaristus Nicholas, called on the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC and other oil companies operating in their domain to pay more attention to the development of the area.

Nicholas said it was not proper that an area which also hosts to the nation critical oil assets would be begging for development.

He said: “In Nigeria, we pray about everything. But we are not supposed to pray for development. It is a natural thing that should flow from government and oil companies freely.

We do not understand why we should house Shell, Agip and others yet we don’t have development. It is good to give God thanks. God has done enough for us.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Aggah Ministers Forum, Reverend Leo Ezidi, noted with delight that the community did not witness any crisis in the outgoing year.

“Today is one of the greatest days in Aggah community. We gathered to thank God. This year Covid-19 swept round the world, but I can tell you that we did not record any positive case. It is a thing of joy. We also had total peace and we need to thank God so that next year we will also enjoy peace,” he noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: