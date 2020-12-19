Voter apathy mars Gombe LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

Saturday’s Local Government Area (LGA) election taking place in Gombe State, has been marred by voter apathy in some areas, as electorates failed to turn up in most of the polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a correspondent who monitored the polls in Gombe and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs, reports that as at 10:30 a.m., most of the polling units appeared empty with no sign of any election taking place.

NAN reports that security was, however, tight within Gombe metropolis, with the restriction on vehicular and human movements being imposed by the relevant agencies.

Reports from some of the LGAs also indicate that there are no many voters in many of the polling units, and business activities are going on unhindered.

At Yahaya Umaru 0-10 polling Unit, Gombe Science Secondary School, where Gov. Inuwa Yahaya cast his votes at exactly 11.a.m., there was, however, a large turnout of voters.

Yahaya, who commended the smooth conduct of the election, however, decried most the voters’ failure to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile Malam Abubakar Baba, Electoral officer, Gombe LGA, who spoke with NAN, however, said that the election was going on smoothly in the area.

Some voters at the polling unit, who spoke to NAN on their experiences, expressed hope that the election would be free and fair and that their votes would count.

