By Inwalomhe Donald

CORONAVIRUS has negatively affected the implementation of Visa on Arrival Policy introduced by President Buhari in 2020. Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, had rolled out a new visa on arrival application process for all business travellers and African Union countries except ECOWAS member countries in line with COVID-19 guidelines in Nigeria. The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide.

Travellers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. The United Nations report says the COVID-19 crisis is a watershed moment to align the effort of sustaining livelihoods dependent on tourism to the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to ensure a more resilient, inclusive, carbon neutral, and resource-efficient future. COVID-19 crisis and lockdown have negatively affected the implementation of visa on arrival policy in Nigeria.

In this year 2020, healthcare has become a major factor in making economic and political decisions, and healthcare plays major role in politics by making it a continuous struggle for power among competing interests. Looking at health through the lens of political and economic determinants means analysing how different power constellations, institutions, processes, interests, and ideological positions affect health within different political systems and cultures and at different levels of governance.

Healthcare, politics and economics have always been closely related. Coronavirus and modern communication technologies have made this relationship even closer. Power is at the core of politics and economics is often used as a tool to increase political power. These are some ways in which health, politics and economics are closely intertwined.

The connection between the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of the global market is even more significant for all countries. The virus also has major health implications for the political, economic and sectarian dimensions of the global conflicts. COVID-19 highlights the extent to which health, politics and economics are intertwined.

In line with recommendations by the African Development Bank, AfDB, in its Africa Visa Openness report, more countries have begun to make it a lot easier for other Africans to visit and President Muhammadu Buhari took great step when he announced a “Visa on Arrival” policy for all Africans travelling to Nigeria as from January 2020. The Senate should understand that getting a visa to visit another African country has typically meant being buried in a mountain of paperwork and also expensive visa fees.

When procured, the visas are typically only for a short duration. Even then, getting the visa isn’t enough to stave off extra hassles at entry points no thanks to the suspicions of immigration officers who sometimes appear bemused that another African is visiting their country as a tourist.

The policy authorises visas to be granted on arrival at the airport or other entry points subject to satisfaction of specific Immigration requirements. An application letter from the host, stating where the traveller is coming from (if the host is a company/organisation, it must be on a letterhead).

The Visa on Arrival policy will not compromise the country’s security, as Buhari’s government, together with the relevant stakeholders such as the Office of the National Security, ONS, International Police Organisation, INTERPOL; and the Immigration Department are expected to profile visitors to make sure they do not have questionable character before entering the country.

In the Africa Visa Openness Report 2016, visa openness means how easy it is for African travellers to visit another country on the continent. A more visa-open country has a liberal or relaxed visa policy for travellers, so that visitors either do not need a visa when they enter or can get a visa on arrival.

A more visa-restrictive country requires visitors to get a visa before they travel, in most cases from an embassy. Visas are used for different reasons, whether as a security measure to control the entry and duration of the stay of people coming into a country or to limit a visitor’s activities, generate revenue or show reciprocity to match the treatment other countries give to their citizens.

Visa openness is about facilitating free movement of people. It is about getting more people mobile, to carry out their businesses easily, spontaneously, quickly and with minimum cost. That applies whether you are a businessman or woman, a student or researcher, a cross-border trader or entrepreneur, reuniting with friends and family or just travelling to visit the sights.

Aspiration 2 of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 includes a goal to be a “continent with seamless borders” where “the free movement of people, capital, goods and services will result in significant increases in trade and investments among African countries rising to unprecedented levels, and strengthen Africa’s place in global trade.”

Greater visa openness is a vital part of the solution in getting Africa to reach that vision. There is a strong business case for visa openness in Africa, which in turn promotes the free movement of people and is at the foundation of deeper and closer integration of the continent.

Visas alone are not the whole answer when it comes to a more robust outlook. At the Bank, within the framework of our Regional Integration Policy and Strategy 2014-2023, they are working on supporting African countries to plug their skills gaps, promoting talent mobility and borderless business for African entrepreneurs to move freely to set up shop.

This first report of the Africa Visa Openness Index ranks countries on the openness of their visa regimes. The Index aims to be a tool for change, to inform and inspire leaders and policymakers to make visa reforms, simplify visa processes and apply positive reciprocity.

The vision for Africa set out in Agenda 2063 and its Call to Action urge the creation of an African passport and an end to visa requirements for all African citizens in Africa. Time is running out to meet that pledge. At the November 2015 EU-Africa Valletta Summit, African leaders committed to support migration initiatives across the continent to bring back hope.

The great element lies in the fact that discussion on visa on arrival policy had been initiated by African Development Bank and NEPAD. I see the national interest in Buhari’s announcement, which has already been followed up by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS.

I see great value this policy will add in the positive sense. I find Buhari’s VoA policy acceptable because apart from being positive to our overall national interest, it was discussed or agreed by the generality of members of African Development Bank and NEPAD. But coronavirus has negatively affected the implementation of visa on arrival policy in Nigeria.

Donald, a social commentator, wrote via inwalomhe.donald@yahoo.com

Vanguard News Nigeria

