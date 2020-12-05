US removes visa fees for Nigerians

Vanguard Logo

On 6:16 pm
By Victoria Ojeme— ABUJA

The United States government has announced the removal of visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens with effect from December 3.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this announcement in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement,  the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the United States Government removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States.

“The positive development is in line with the removal of the excess visa application process and biometric fees to United States citizens applying for a Nigerian visa by the Nigerian government.

“The United Government has, therefore, eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerians citizens with effect from December 2.

“Prospective Nigerian travellers to the United States are, hereby, advised to visit www.travel.state.gov for details,” the statement added.

