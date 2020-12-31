US embassy in Burkina Faso warns of terrorist threat during New Year’s holiday

Kindly Share This Story:

Americans in Burkina Faso have been warned to avoid hotels and restaurants frequented by foreigners due to the threat of terrorist attacks during New Year’s holiday.

The U.S. Embassy in the country gave the warning in a travel alert on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Burkina Faso and may be planning attacks over the 2021 New Year holiday,” the alert said.

“As a result, the Embassy has informed its employees to avoid hotels and restaurants frequented by expatriates and Westerners over the New Year holiday, as these locations have historically been the target of terrorist attacks,” it added.

The alert warned that terrorists could conduct attacks with little warning against sites frequented by Westerners and other expatriates in the capital of Ouagadougou.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for a recent series of attacks, including multiple strikes over a two-month period in late 2018.

The attacks prompted Burkina Faso to impose a state of emergency, according to media reports.

Sputnik

Vanguard News Nigeria

