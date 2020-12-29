UNIABUJA mourns as pioneer VC dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE University of Abuja has mourned the death of its pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isa Baba Mohammed, who died on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Prof. Mohammed served as Vice-Chancellor of the university between 1988 and 1998.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, in a condolence message, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff, and Students of the University of Abuja commiserated with the family of the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Isa Baba Mohammed.

In the condolence message through the University’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, Prof. Na’Allah, said “as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, the late Mohammed laid a solid foundation which successive administrations had built upon to lift the University to its present height.”

Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the immediate family of the deceased and the entire university community, Professor Na’Allah, stressed that the late professor of Mathematics would be greatly missed.

” Death is inevitable. But when you lose a resourceful and consummate public officer of international standing like this, you are devastated, ” he said, pointing out that, “you cannot discuss the history and growth of this University without recounting the role played by this leader,” he said.

“The VC noted that there was however nothing man could do to stave off death once God had decided it was time to recall any of His servants.

“According to Professor Na’Allah, but for his death, the late vice Chancellor was still very much active and ready to give wise counsel that could help lift the University beyond its present state.

“He prayed that Allah in His Infinite mercies would reward Professor Isa Mohammed with ” aljanah firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss”, the statement read.

Kindly Share This Story: