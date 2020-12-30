Umahi running a meat market, beer parlour govt – PDP zonal Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

THE Chairman, South East Peoples Democratic Party, PDP zonal Caretaker Committee, Chief Ali Odefa, yesterday emphasized that he has no regrets leaving the administration of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The PDP zonal Chairman who stated this while chatting with newsmen at the end of Edda PDP Day at Owutu Edda in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State noted “Oh my God! I am excited, I’m free, I’m happy; I am excited leaving the government.”

Odefa revealed that he decided to leave Umahi’s administration when the Government started operating outside the framework it had put together before it’s emergence in 2015.

He criticized Governor David Umahi-led administration for coming up with certain anti-people policies, which had to a large extent increased the rate of poverty among the people of the State.

According to him: “Yes, I had to leave when I discovered the Government was anti-people; the Government is a government that deviated from the original plan. The Government is that of a family business.

“The Government became bad to institutionalize poverty in the state. So, I had no option than to take a walk.

“Oh my God! I am excited, I’m free, I’m happy; I am excited leaving the Government. This is a government that has been ridiculed; that had been reduced to nothing but ‘meat market and beer parlour government’.

“Have you ever in the history of governance heard anything like ‘Deputy Secretary to the Government of the State’, have you ever heard anything like? They have been reduced to ‘akara and moi-moi Government’. So, I have no regrets.”

On the allegation that he left Umahi’s Government because of missing funds, Odefa added: “Don’t mind them, the weak people know how to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. No fund is missing. If anybody says there is a fund missing, the anti-graft agencies are there; let them go and report me and I shall accordingly defend myself with documents and evidences.”

According to him, the PDP was excited that the Governor left the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

