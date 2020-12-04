UK ends free entry from EU, introduces point-based visa rules

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Kingdom government has launched a new look — post-Brexit skilled worker visa programme which will adopt a points-based system.

New immigration rules will be “simple and flexible”, ministers have promised, as the UK’s points-based post-Brexit system went live.

Going forward, it also means that most foreign nationals, including those from the European Union, who want to work in the UK from 1 January will have to apply online for a visa.

Those seeking a skilled worker visa will need a job offer, to be proficient in English and earn at least £25,600.

Free movement from and to the EU will come to an end on 31 December.

Points will be appointed for being awarded a job offer at a requisite skill level, level of English proficiency, and the minimum salary being paid. Non-UK nationals who score enough points will be awarded the skilled worker visa.

The new immigration rules will ensure that businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to drive the economy forwards and keep the UK at the frontier of innovation.

“It will also encourage employers to focus on training and investing in the UK workforce, driving productivity, and improving opportunities for individuals, especially those impacted by the coronavirus,” the UK embassy statement said.

Besides the new skilled worker visa, the UK has opened other visa routes which include: The Global Talent visa which is meant for people that can display exceptional talent in science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology, or arts and culture.

There is also the Innovator visa meant for people who want to establish an innovative, viable and scalable business in the UK.

The Start-up visa is meant for people who want to establish a business in the UK for the first time

The Intra-company Transfer visa is meant for seasoned and skilled workers who are being transferred by the company they work to the UK.

“Applications for the new skilled worker visa are now open 1 December, meaning the brightest and the best from around the world can now apply to work in the UK from 1 January 2021.

“A Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with an approved employer. This visa has replaced the Tier 2 (General) work visa.

“Under the points-based immigration system, points will be awarded for a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary. Skilled worker visas will be awarded to those who gain enough points.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said “This government promised to end free movement, to take back control of our borders and to introduce a new points-based immigration system. Today, we have delivered on that promise.

“This simple, effective and flexible system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, whilst also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK’s workforce.

“We are also opening routes for those who have an exceptional talent or show exceptional promise in the fields of engineering, science, tech or culture.”

