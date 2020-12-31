Breaking News
Translate

Two Malian soldiers killed in ambush

On 5:44 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Spike in COVID-19: Soldiers to enforce use of face masks in Enugu

Armed “terrorists” killed two Malian soldiers and wounded five others during an ambush in the nation, the army said Wednesday.

The soldiers were escorting a vehicle transporting bank funds on Tuesday when a “group of armed terrorists”, a reference to jihadists, ambushed them in Batouma forest, the army said in a statement.

The soldiers “offered fierce resistance and were able to withdraw from the area with the vehicle transporting” employees of the bank, it added.

ALSO READ: US embassy in Burkina Faso warns of terrorist threat during New Year’s holiday

Mali is struggling with an Islamist insurgency that first erupted in the north but has since spread to the centre of the country and spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

French military forces have around 5,000 troops in the Sahel as part of their anti-jihadist Operation Barkane, and thousands UN peacekeepers are also operating in MalI.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!