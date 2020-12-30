Two dead, others injured as gunmen invade Rivers community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

At least two people have been feared dead with about two others injured in a cult war that erupted between rival cult groups in Luubara Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday night reportedly killed two persons at Luubara community. A native of the community, Nwika Barine, explained that the gunmen invaded the community at about 8:00 pm and attacked a beer parlour.

Barine said the gunmen shot at the people at the beer parlour, adding that two men, Mr Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa died at a spot.

He also disclosed that two other ladies who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer in Bori Division. Barine called on relevant security agencies to come to the aide of the community.

At press time, no group has claimed responsibility of the attack, however, it is believed that members of Deygbam and Iceland cult groups were operating in the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, adding that no arrested has been made in the development.

Omoni said: “It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of one Bariya Timothy ‘m’ 35yrs, a notorious gang leader whose gang is responsible for the attacks in Lubara Community and its environs.

“No arrest has been made, however, all hands on deck to arrest members of both cult groups. The Community is peaceful and areas under close monitoring.”

