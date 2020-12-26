Travel agents re-energised as QuickAir launches booking platform

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

To enhance the standing of Nigerian travel agents, QuickAir has launched a new multi-airline booking portal, which makes flight bookings easier and seamless process for travel agents.

Created by serial entrepreneur and travel industry stakeholder, Dr. Segun Oyebolu, the new portal, is a new global distribution system for domestic flights.

The service, which was launched in Abuja earlier in December was recently launched in Lagos.

Present at the event were key members of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) including, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, the 44th NANTA President; Group Captain (Rtd.) Edem Oyo-Ita, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Mr. Yinka Folami, Vice President NANTA Lagos, Mr. Sylvester Olobor, Executive Secretary NANTA; Mr. Soji Ishola, Country Manager, Sabre among others.

Speaking on the need for the new GDS portal, Oyebolu explained that apart from making operation seamless for travel agents, it gives travel agents important information.

“The new platform eliminates the need to maintain several unrelated money wallets with every airline and the headaches that come with it, “ he said.

Speaking on the acceptance rate, Oyebolu explained that having presented the product to NANTA it was duly accepted.

“I have never met someone like the president. We walked up to her office saying we had something to show her, and even though she didn’t know us, she was just fair enough to give us a listening ear and we ended up becoming great friends. The vice president was also very warm towards us, he pulled his staff together, and we had a very short demo. I had thought he didn’t approve, but he said that this is a product that he dreamt of some years back, that my coming was fulfilment of that dream.”

