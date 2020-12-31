Toni and Tosin Foundation distributes gifts for hearing impaired children

Kindly Share This Story:

The deaf community in Nigeria is one of the fortunate few to be ending an otherwise tumultuous year on a high thanks to the Toni and Tosin Foundation who celebrated Christmas with over 600 deaf and hearing-impaired children across the country by distributing gifts, school supplies as well as food and drinks to students and pupils in 3 schools for the deaf.

The Christmas celebrations took place in Christian Mission School for the Deaf, Ibadan, Ajofa Special Education Foundation for the Deaf, Mowe and the Kwara State School for Special Needs, Ilorin.

The Toni and Tosin Foundation is a charitable organisation based in the UK set up to bring hope to the Deaf community in Nigeria and to positively transform the lives of Deaf children.

It was recently set up by Oyin Kalejaiye, a Mother of 3 boys including identical twin boys who were born profoundly deaf. The challenges she has faced as well as the whole experience with raising her twin boys, Toni and Tosin, inspired her to start the foundation.

Their mission is to support and empower the Deaf and Hearing Impaired in Nigeria, while their vision is to remove barriers, create opportunities and help the Deaf and Hearing Impaired in the Nigerian society to succeed and thrive.

As a foundation their goal is to provide the following:

1. Funds and resources for education, specialist provisions and inclusion within mainstream provisions – to ensure excellent holistic education for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired child.

2. Communication aids including specialist equipment (hearing aids, cochlear implants) and specialist support like audiology, speech and language therapy etc.

3. Empowerment of Deaf children and their families through the ‘Adopt a Deaf Child’ project where partners/supporters will contribute funds to provide proper care and education for Deaf or Hearing Impaired Children.

4. Parenting support and mentoring for parents/carers.

5. Advocacy – being a strong and impactful voice on behalf of the Deaf community in Nigeria, accessing the right support/intervention for members of the community and their families.

6. Creating Awareness within the hearing community and promoting inclusion.

As a charitable organisation, they have set out to make a positive difference with a commitment to ensuring that every single Deaf person they support succeeds and thrives.

Vanguard News Nigeria

