TMY Media continues to soar

Kindly Share This Story:

Founded in 2015 by Ajayi Solomon Ovie, TMY Media Company has continued to soar in their enlisted services to Nigerians and the world at large.

“At TMY Media we believe that bracketing ourselves into one definition limits the extent of our capabilities. Our mission is to fuel brands by bringing more targeted eyes to your vision via the wonderful world wide web utilizing digital platforms. Let us fuel your brand’s vision,” says the CEO.

TMY Media is a passionate, creative, highly experienced firm fully equipped and specializes in music production, promotion, PR services and branding.

“We are digital agency and a Production Company. We are also into content writing and content marketing. TMY Media also manages talent and a competent PR Company. If the content is king, we are the loyal courtiers serving it. Our aim is to constantly challenge ourselves when it comes to the production and management we take great pride in our team of content creators, all of whom push the boundaries of creativity every day,” Ajayi Solomon Ovie states.

READ ALSO:

As a b2b PR agency with clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Dubai UK Canada the USA New York, Michigan, Maryland Los angeles), TMY media offers extensive content marketing service packages to suit the needs of every business type small or large.

“For any kind of digital services you are looking for; marketing strategies, brand development, online reputation, management, development, we do it all. Tmy media is truly your one stop destination for all things content,” Mr. Ajayi assures.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: