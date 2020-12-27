Kindly Share This Story:

As the majority of Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Christians have been encouraged to use this period to extend love and give to others especially those who can’t payback.

One woman who has been doing this even on a monthly basis is the President, Blessed Hope Foundation, Mrs Titilayo Eboh who believes in the Christian doctrine of giving.

Mrs Titilayo Mary Eboh’s “heart of gold” is second to none as she has a passion to support the vulnerable, the prisoners and orphanage homes. She has consistently asked for their needs and reaching out to them on a monthly basis and not just because of the festive period.

In a recent interview when she was asked why she chose to reach out to the motherless homes, she said, “Not just the motherless but the vulnerable people, those that don’t have hope and they don’t have the means to say thank you to you. I’m not expecting anything in return from them. I have been through a lot in life. I have seen prisoners that are not supposed to be in prison but I have a heart for such people that have been abandoned. I’m happy when I reach out to them. It’s part of what we do at Blessed Hope Foundation, it’s part of my vision.

“I started it with Portharcourt prison and Suleja prison. Like the last two weeks, I sent foodstuffs to them. I’m not just fond of showcasing what I do on a monthly basis at Portharcourt prison, I go there myself, you can confirm from DC. I buy foodstuffs and basic things.

Mrs Titilayo Eboh is a mother, lover of God, a philanthropist who does not like to blow her trumpet, she had her secondary education at Remo Secondary School, Sagamu before she went to Ahmadu Bello University and did her masters degree at the prestigious University of Liverpool in the UK.

