‘There are very few people like you,’ Melaye tenders public apology to Ex-President Jonathan

By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja.

Former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi west senatorial district at the red chamber, has on Tuesday tendered a public apology to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at a book launch in Abuja over his role in the 2015 general election that resulted in the loss of the Presidency by the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking while making a goodwill message, The former senator said, “I Senator Dino Melaye, I want to say openly here that after many things that have happened and events that have unfolded in recent times, I want to say openly here that once I was blind, now I can see.

“In 2017, I was arrested eighteen times, there were more times in 2018 and between then and now, I have been taken to court for twelve different cases and out of those cases, we have wen eleven of them. “And that only one that borders on attempted suicide.

“I wonder how someone like me who likes cars and love life so well would want to kill himself. “President Goodluck Jonathan, I want to say that on behalf of all of us who shot blindly, we are sorry. “The one that I later wondered why you did was that phone call.

” I sometimes wondered that if you had not made that call, be would not be where we are today “But after I saw what is happening in America, where President Trump is saying I no go gree, I can now see the reason for that call. “There are very few people like you. I pray for that anointing” Melaiye said.

