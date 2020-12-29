The relevance of January 14 in Oyo (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Teniola

The first part of this piece focused on the Oyo empire as one of the most politically important states in western Africa

IT was a colourful day in Ejigbo that day. I was present at the installation that day in Ejigbo. King Sunny Ade entertained the guests. He later recorded an album in his honour. The paramount ruler of Idanre, Oba Federick Adegunle Aroloye Arubuefin IV, will celebrate his forty-five years on the throne on September 8, 2021. On September 8, 2026, he will celebrate 50 years on the throne. Idanre has more than 150 villages.

The paramount ruler of Ijesha land, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, Owa Obokun Adimula, was crowned on February 20, 1980. He celebrated his forty years on the throne last February. The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajadungbade III, born on May 27, 1926 will celebrate his fifty years on the throne on December 14, 2023. His best friend was Justice Samuel Obakayode Eso (1925-2012) from Ilesha, who was a justice of the Supreme Court.

My friend, Dotun Oyelade, has written so much about Oba Oyewunmi. Ogbomoso is the second biggest town in Oyo State. The paramount ruler of Badagry, Oba Babatunde Akran, the Whenu Aholu Menu Toyi has just celebrated his forty-two years on the throne. By 2027, he will celebrate his golden anniversary.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III recently celebrated his thirty years anniversary on the throne. How time flies. I signed the press release which conveyed the approval of governor of Ondo State then, Sunday Abiodun Olukoya, which made him the Ewi of Ado Ekiti. I also signed the press releases which also conveyed the approval of the governor of Ondo State, Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya for the appointments of the following as Obas.

The Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adebayo Joseph Adewole Arojojojoye who was crowned on December 16, 1991. The Deji of Akure, Oba Atayese Adebobajo Adesida, who reigned in Akure between 1999-2005. Oba Festus Ibidapo Adesanoye who reigned in Ondo Kingdom as Osemawe between 1991 till he died in 2006. It was about the same time that Governor Bode George of Ondo State approved the nomination of Oba Yesufu Adebori Adeleye as the Olubaka of Oka who ascended the throne on April 16, 1988.

The nominations of the traditional rulers were presented to the Ondo State Executive Council by the then Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Gabriel Isola Olomola from Ado Ekiti.

Mention must be made of Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Orangun of Oke Ila, who personally built a college for his community in Oke Ila, Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State. He was born on September 4, 1958 and was crowned in October 2006. I cannot forget Oba Femi Ogunleye, the Towulade of Akinale near Abeokuta, a Journalist/legal practitioner, who personally built a school in his community too.

The Alaafin has now joined the league of traditional rulers who have reigned more than fifty years or near fifty years. Notable among them is Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awuyale of Ijebuland, who was born on May 10, 1934. He was crowned on Saturday, April 2, 1960. He became a member of the Western Region House of Chiefs on April 5, 1960.

A friend of mine, Dr. Fasi Yusuf, has written so much about the Awujale. He is a living legend. I saw his son, Prince Adedire at Festac in Lagos recently when my friend, Otunba Gbenga Tiamiyu, from Iperu turned seventy. Oba Rufus Adekolurejo Aderele was the Osemawe of Ondo from 1942 to 1974. He was Osemawe for 32 years.

Oba Daniel Akomolafe Anirare Aladesanmi ruled from 1937-1983 as the Ewi of Ado Ekiti. His reign was the longest in Ado Ekiti in modern times. Till today he is still loved in Ado Ekiti. The Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Moses Sowemimo Awolesi, Erinwole II, reigned from 1952 to 1988. The late Attah of Igala in Kogi State, His Royal Majesty Aliyu Ocheju Obaje (1920-2012) ruled for 56 years. Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubushe was the Ooni of Ife from 1980 till he died in 2015.

Oba Adetula Oyinyo Adeleye (1928-2012), CFR, the Elekole of Egbe Oba was crowned on June 2, 1953 and died on the throne on October 2, 2010. He was father in-law to Senators Ayo Arise and Dayo Adeyeye the minister of state for works under President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR

The Akarigbo of Remo, Oba William Christopher Adedoyin reigned in Shagamu between 1916-1952. Alhaji Ado Bayero was the Emir of Kano from 1963 to 2014. Alhaji Ado Bayero was born on July 25, 1930 into the royal family of the Fulani Sullubawa clan that has ruled over the Emirate of Kano since 1819. His father was Abdullahi Bayero and mother Hajiya Hasiya. He was the eleventh child of his father and the second of his mother. At the age of seven, he was sent to live with Maikano Zagi. His father reigned for 27 years.

Muhammadu Sanusi I who was Ado Bayero’s half brother ruled after their father from 1953 to 1963. Following his dethronement in 1963, Muhammadu Inuwa ascended the throne for three months. If we are to combine his years in exile plus his two reigns then the late of Olowo of Owo, Sir Olateru Olagbegi II (Augus 1910-1998), should have ruled for fifty-seven years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

