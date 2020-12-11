TETFUND boss charges DICON, AFIT to locally produce weapons, other technological needs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund , Prof Suleiman Bogoro has said that Nigeria must as a matter of urgency, transform theory learned in classrooms to technological achievements by internally producing needed weapons and other essentials required for defence and civic commitments.

He spoke during a tour of military ,academic and industrial institutions in Kaduna so as to have a first-hand knowledge and know areas that require urgent and sustainable intervention from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

At the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( DICON) ,Bogoro expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness and high-tech facilities used in the production of military hardware and basic training facilities ,as he was taken on a tour round the premier Defence Industries established 56 years ago.

He said that Nigeria should be able to produce her basic needs in order to move with time , adding that a nation which relied on imports to survive had a long way to go particularly at a this crucial and competitive age where , according to him ,nations in the world were on a stiff competition to outdo one another in areas of production and manufacturing

He said Nigeria could not afford to be left out.

” My visits to DICON and Airforce Institute Of Technology (AFIT) is exploitatory to see areas of partnership and mutual benefits to advance production cause of Nigeria.”

” Time has come when the academics cannot sit and be doing theoretical research in the four walls of Tertiary institutions ; the polytechnics , monotechnics and the colleges of education while relying on imports to meet our local military and industrial needs.

” We must be seen to take research with outcomes that solve technological problems , economic and societal problems overall.”

” You can’t do that if you do not go out to see what the industries are doing.”

” AFIT is a training ground producing people with capacity to produce innovative technologies and at DICON we have seen heavy and light weapons technology while at AFIT we saw UAVs that are multipurpose to serve both agric and military needs.”

” It is impressive because it represents the future for our country. I am so proud of the Generals , the professors , the young innovative teachers and researchers who are willing to take this country forward with little supports in terms of finding and others.”

” It is time We undertook import substitutions in terms of weaponry and all technology needs of our people.”

” We must not fold our hands and rely on nations who may one day tell us we won’t export to you anymore,” Bogoro said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

