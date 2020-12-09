Sweetcorn blows hot, condemns female marginalization

Kindly Share This Story:

UK-Based Nigerian artiste, Sweetcorn is out here letting us know he is not one to keep quiet when he sniffs any form of injustice.

Following his take on the Temmie Ovwasa and YBNL saga, which saw many Twitter followers dragging him silly, which of course did not in any way stop him from again reinforcing his stance on the subject.

In a new video on his page, which has since been to go viral, the ‘IKENNA’ crooner expressed his frustration with the inequality women face in the society.

He went on to condemn the marginalization of women in the workplace and in life generally.

Sweetcorn who himself is a father to a girl child stated; “how can you see a beautiful woman when trying to recruit and decided you want to sleep with her?, If she doesn’t accept your advances, you fire her and if she does accept, you turn her into a sex slave.”

His video has since gotten many people again attacking him as expected. Check out some tweets below

I rather die standing for what I believe in than be a coward on my knees. YBNL is just like most companies in Nigeria so the sooner we start speaking up on misogyny, mental health & other social issues the better for us all. The change we’re looking for shld start from within us. pic.twitter.com/lEWGtajdoM — SweetCorn 🌽 Ikenna OUT NOW!! (@callmesweetcorn) December 7, 2020

