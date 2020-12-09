Suntory excites consumers, unveils Lucozade Cola

Kindly Share This Story:

Suntory, a global leader in the beverage and food industry, has unveiled its new Lucozade variant, Lucozade Cola.

At a media parley held in Lagos to launch the product, the Head of Marketing & Trade Marketing at Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited (SBFN), Boma Harrison, said the product is a result of evolving consumers’ needs, is intended to delight consumers and ensure refreshment needs are met.

Lucozade Cola, a glucose-based energy drink, with a cola flavour, is an extension of the Lucozade energy drink. The product will be available in the market by 1st (week in) December 2020.

Lucozade Cola gives pure, beneficial energy that stimulates mental and physical positivity of its consumers, which are largely the youths. With Lucozade Cola, now have the energy to get through it plus the fun side of Cola, ensuring the pursuit of your passion never stops.

Welcome to the Cooola side of Lucozade with Lucozade Cola. With all the negativity in the world, we all need some energy to go through it. Harrison stated that, “Lucozade Cola is a vibrant drink intended for our vibrant consumers.

They are the everyday, on-the-go men and women who consider themselves as hustlers and digital citizens. These are people leading full and busy lives and have an innate desire to progress and succeed. We want to provide our consumers with products that will enable them in the pursuit of their passions and also support their yearning for an ideal world that is free of negativity.

We want the brand to resonate with the lifestyle of our target audience which is fun, trendy and social. These are the value-conscious people who want to lend a voice to the development of the country.”.

“Lucozade Cola is powered by Glucose. The importance of glucose to the body is unique. It is an important energy source that is needed by all organs of the body especially the muscles and the brain. With Lucozade Cola, you get the benefit of refreshment, revitalization during moments when you need energy – at work, brainstorming, traffic – it’s your partner for the pursuit of your goals with the fun side of Cola.

Suntory Nigeria is the manufacturer of Lucozade and Ribena, which are household products in Nigeria. We aim to provide enjoyable wellness to our customers and pride ourselves in innovation, bringing to our consumers brands that will delight them”, Harrison explained.

Lucozade Cola will be available as a PET size in 380ml for all the consumers at a recommended retail price of N270.

Kindly Share This Story: