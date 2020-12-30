Breaking News
Gov Sule signs 2021 budget into Law, promises execution of people oriented projects, programmes

On 9:38 amIn Newsby
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Governor  Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa  State,  Wednesday,  signed the 2021 budet into law with the promise to execute people oriented programmes and projects.

Signing the 2021 budget proposal of N115.72bn into law,  Sule commended  the synergy and partnership of the lawmakers with the state government towards achieving the collective responsibility to provide leadership and execute policies and programmes for the progress and development of

While  appreciating further  Members of the House  for according the 2021 appropriation bill  the desired relevance and attention resulting in the early passage the  governor  recalled that  the 2021 budget proposal is predicated on the  National and State  oil Benchmark of $40pbn, Foreign Exchange rate of N379/US$1,  oil Production Output of 1.86mbn,   Inflation rate of 11.95%; an average SRA of N2.9 billion monthly as well as  VAT of N991.7m  monthly and  Exchange Gain of N185.8m monthly.

He said the 2021 budget is further broken down into N51,050,456,817) only, representing 45.21% of the budget as Recurrent Non-debt expenditure consisting  both personnel and overhead costs.

According to Governor Sule, N54,854,985,695) only, representing 48.58% of the total budget was earmarked for Capital Expenditure, while N7,017,732,031 only, was allocated to Consolidated Revenue Fund

Charges for debt servicing, pension and gratuity representing 6.21% of According to the governor,  the increased in  the budget size  will assist  the state  achieve its   goal and realized the focus of ensuring growth in the critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture and infrastructures.

While assuring  that  the state government will remain  focused on achieving results despite the effects of COVID-19 maintained that  apart from appreciating the  Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe for holding forth while he was away, equally thanked traditional Rulers and the people of the state for their support to his administration.

Also speaking,  Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated the governor for the timely signing of the budget into law.

lauded  Ministries,  Departments and Parastatals  for cooperating  with  the legislature in it’s assignments culminating  in the  successful passage of the 2021 appropriation bill into Law.

The speaker has assured the governor of the House determination to synergize with the executive arm and other arm in order to bring speedy development to the state.

It would be recalled that  governor Abdullahi Sule had on November  2020 presented a  2021 budget proposal of N112. 92bn  to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Vanguard News Nigeria

