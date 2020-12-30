Succour for Bayelsa flood victims

Kindly Share This Story:

…as LALA Foundation comes to the aid of over 800 households

By Emem Idio

OVER 800 flood-impacted households in Bayelsa State have benefited from relief materials donated by a Non-Governmental Organization, Learning And Life Aid (LALA) Foundation in partnership with Heritage Bank.

Items such as mosquito nets, hoes, cutlasses, rain boots, carton of noodles and bags of rice, among others were presented to the flood victims in several impacted communities in Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The beneficiaries include the aged, People Living with Disabilities, PLWDA, farmers, widows and vulnerable people in the localities.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, President of LALA Foundation, Lilian Ebifegha while stressing the need for a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the Niger Delta, noted that the distribution of the relief materials was to assuage the hardship occasioned by the 2020 flooding in the state.

According to Ebifegha, giving out palliatives was only to cushion the effect of the devastating flood on the people and not a lasting solution to the challenges posed by the flood, adding that the “vision of the Foundation is to help individuals attain at least a minimal state of well being with focus on education and life aid to the people in rural areas.”

She called on well meaning Nigerians and indigenes of the state to support the people who lost their means of livelihood and property to the flood, while commending Heritage Bank for its sponsorship and trust as well as the role it played in ensuring the success of the aid distribution.

A beneficiary of the outreach, Mr. Frank Lucky, thanked the Foundation and Heritage Bank for their kind gesture and applauded members of the Foundation for their superb coordination during the event by ensuring that the items went round to every household.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: